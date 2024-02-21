News
Police arrests Labour Party’s Abure amidst N3.5bn misappropriation claim
Police operatives on Wednesday arrested the Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, in Edo State.
Abure was arrested 48 hours before the party’s governorship primary in Edo State.
The party will conduct its governorship in the state on Friday.
READ ALSO: LP Crisis: Again, state chairmen demand Abure’s resignation
The state chairmen of the Labour Party on Tuesday passed a vote of confidence on the chairman who is under scrutiny over the alleged misappropriation of N3.5 billion realized by the party before the 2023 general election.
Abure was being questioned by investigators at the Zone 5 office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in Benin City at the time of filing this report.
