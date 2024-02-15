Abure denies interest in Edo 2024 guber race

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has said that he has no interest in the Edo State gubernatorial race.

Abure made the denial in an interview on Arise Television on Thursday.

He said: “I’m not interested in the gubernatorial race; I feel that the process must be open, transparent, and competitive.

“I have fought over the years that we have had leadership failures in the country because other political parties that produced leaders have lacked internal party democracy, and therefore the best cannot come out of the parties.

“Now that I have the opportunity in Edo, I will work with the National Working Committee (NWC) to ensure that the process is free, fair, and credible.

“I have the responsibility to ensure the party gets the best candidate for the people of Edo State. Once again, I have no interest in becoming the gubernatorial candidate in the state.”

Speaking on the suspension of the party’s National Treasurer, Oluchi Okpara, for alleged unsubstantiated claims of financial impropriety against Abure, the party chairman stated that the issue in the party was caused by external persons outside the party in a bid to ensure no credible opposition in the country.

“If you follow activities closely, you will understand that the party came under heavy attacks after the 2023 general elections, to destroy the foundations so that there won’t be credible opposition in the country.

“It is obvious that a lot of people are being used to disrupt and cause chaos at the party”, Abure added.

