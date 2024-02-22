Nigeria claims troops killed 286 suspected terrorists in one week

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) claimed on Thursday troops operating in various theatres of operation killed at least 286 suspected terrorists and arrested 244 others in the last week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed this while giving an update on the operations of the armed forces in Abuja.

He said the troops rescued 122 hostages, arrested 83 suspected oil thieves and denied them of about N2.5 billion during the period.

He added that the troops recovered 587 assorted weapons and 7,943 assorted ammunition comprising, 207 AK47 rifles, 56 locally fabricated guns, 17 pump action guns, 10 locally fabricated pistols, 22 Dane guns, and 10 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), among others.

Other recovered items are 4,088 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 2,529 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 138 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 32 motorcycles.

Buba said: “In the North-East, the troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 70 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, arrested 31 others and rescued 27 kidnapped hostages.

“The troops also recovered 47 AK47 rifles, 1,163 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 604 rounds of 7.62mm NATO among other items.

“In the North-Central, the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke neutralised 19 insurgents, arrested 68 violent extremists and rescued 13 kidnapped hostages.

“In the North-West, the land and air components of Operation Hadarin Daji recorded massive successes against terrorists in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States.”

