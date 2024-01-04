Adeleke harmonises levies, taxes in Osun

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has signed a bill that harmonised multiple taxes and levies collected by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Osogbo.

He said the bill would put all taxes and levies which all formal and informal businesses were expected to pay on an annual basis into a single document

The statement read: “The bill allows for easy and convenient payments that can be in equal or unequal tranches.

“The bill certificate will be issued automatically after completion of the payment.

“Businesses are enjoined to pay their taxes as early as they can as there may be fines or penalties for delayed payments.

“The official online payment channels in the state is; https://pay.irs.os.gov.ng.

“Others are PoS machines in tax stations across the state as well as banks in and outside Osun.

“ATM Machine across the country and use of any Money Transfer Service for those outside the country is acceptable by using the Pay with Transfer feature online on http://pay.irs.os.gov.ng.”

