Though on vacation, Osun PDP demands whereabouts of Gov. Adeleke

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, demanded the whereabouts of the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, saying the people of the state deserve to know where their governor is and his condition.

The state APC chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement, said nothing was heard about Adeleke’s movement two weeks after he left the state, giving room to speculations in various quarters.

Governor Adeleke had a few weeks ago via a statement from his media aide announced that he was going on vacation outside the country. Critics had contended that he could have spent the time at any holiday and tourism location in Nigeria, instead of outside the country.

The APC, however, tasked Adeleke’s handlers to come out clean on the true situation and location of the governor, noting that Adeleke must rise up to his constitutional responsibilities of providing qualitative governance for the people.

The statement reads in part: “Any mortal can fall sick any time and anywhere. It, however, becomes a matter of public interest when someone who is politically exposed, like Governor Adeleke, is now found wanting in the performance of his constitutional responsibilities.

“There is no human being who could be engaging in the dancing style of Governor Adeleke at 60 plus that would not have one or two health challenges to contend with.

“It is important for the Adeleke handlers to keep watch over him to ensure that he desists from the cumulative effects of the factors responsible for his current questionable health status.”

Responding, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Sunday Bisi said Adeleke would be arriving in the country this week after a month’s vacation outside the country.

A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of the party, Oladele Olabamiji, recalled that Adeleke had gone ‘on the first vacation ever since assuming the governorship of the state a year ago.’

According to the statement, the governor’s vacation was publicly announced by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, who reiterated that the vacation was a working one during which Adeleke would rest and also meet partners for the development of Osun.

The statement read: “Mr Governor has used the one-month vacation to relax, reenergise, refresh, and recharge as he starts his second year in office. You remember the governor granted an interview on both radio and newspapers to mark his one year in office, and I can tell you our governor has no health challenges. It is not a crime to take a vacation after working so hard for 12 good months.

“Even while on vacation, the Governor was coordinating his team from his vacation. He launched the implementation of the Multi-billion Infra Plan project. Everybody can see the ongoing work at the Oke-fia/Lameco Junction. Our Governor is even working while on vacation.

“As soon as the Governor arrives this week, Osun should be prepared for more delivery of dividends of democracy and good governance. Osun APC is just chasing shadows. The Adeleke governorship is the best for the state.”

