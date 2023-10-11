Metro
Police arrests suspected killers of journalist in Zamfara
Police operatives in Zamfara have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a reporter with the Voice of Nigeria (VON) in the state, Hamisu Danjibga.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Shehu, paraded the suspects at a press briefing on Tuesday in Gusau.
He said the suspects were Danjigba’s nephew, Mansur Haruna, and his friend, Ibrahim Garba, both of whom conspired to kidnap the journalist.
READ ALSO: Police confirms abduction of 4 Nasarawa varsity students
The CP said: “When the journalist resisted their move, they stabbed him to death.
“The two suspects confessed to the crime during the investigation and some items belonging to the late Danjibga were recovered from them.”
The commissioner also paraded three suspected bandits who specialised in kidnapping women in the state.
