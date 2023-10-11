Police arrests suspected killers of journalist in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a reporter with the Voice of Nigeria (VON) in the state, Hamisu Danjibga.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Shehu, paraded the suspects at a press briefing on Tuesday in Gusau.

He said the suspects were Danjigba’s nephew, Mansur Haruna, and his friend, Ibrahim Garba, both of whom conspired to kidnap the journalist.

READ ALSO: Police confirms abduction of 4 Nasarawa varsity students

The CP said: “When the journalist resisted their move, they stabbed him to death.

“The two suspects confessed to the crime during the investigation and some items belonging to the late Danjibga were recovered from them.”

The commissioner also paraded three suspected bandits who specialised in kidnapping women in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now