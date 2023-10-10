26-year-old man declared wanted by police for alleged murder of girlfriend in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has declared one Benjamin Nnanyereugo wanted for the alleged murder of his girlfriend.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, police alleged that the suspect murdered the 21-year-old lady at his residence in Oral Estate, Ajah, on July 13.

The statement read: “Following the exhaustion of all available options to bring Nnanyereugo in, he is declared wanted.

“The suspect is 26 years old, approximately 5.9 feet tall, and hails from Abia. He is dark in complexion and speaks English, Igbo, and Pidgin English fluently.

“If seen, please contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727.”

