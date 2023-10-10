Police arrests money-doubling tricksters in Lagos

Police operatives have arrested three suspected fraudsters at the popular Idumota market on Lagos Island.

The spokesman for the Lagos State police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday.

He said suspects, including one female, were arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) while they were holding a victim hostage.

The spokesman added that the victim, a 23-year-old lady, who was heading to Iyana Oworo from Gerard Road in Ikoyi, boarded the suspects’ Volkswagen Vento saloon car but was taken to Idumota.

READ ALSO: Police arrests fake CP, lawyer in Lagos

Hundeyin said: “The three suspects attempted to swindle their victim by introducing her to their money-doubling business.

“The victim, however, sighted an RRS patrol team at Idumota and successfully raised the alarm to their hearing, which led to the prompt arrest of the suspects.

“The suspects have since been charged to court following the completion of investigation by the RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now