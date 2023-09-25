Adesanya apologises but faces jail term for drunk-driving

UFC star, Israel Adesanya faces up to three months in jail after he pleaded guilty to drunk-driving charges in New Zealand.

The incident took place on August 19, when Adesanya was pulled over and found with 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood in his system. The legal limit in New Zealand is 50 milligrams.

Adesanya was returning from dinner with friends when he ‘encountered a Random Breath Testing unit’ in Auckland, his team told ESPN.

The MMA fighter will be back in court on January 10 for sentencing.

Read Also: Adesanya reacts to Drake’s $2.7m cashout after Pereira knockout

“I want to apologize to the community, my family and my team for the decision I made to get behind the wheel after drinking at a dinner,” Adesanya said in a statement provided to ESPN.

He further said, “I am disappointed with my decision to drive, it was wrong. I know that people might follow me and I want them to know I do not think this behavior is acceptable.”

He could face up to a $2,680 fine and/or three months in jail, according to ESPN.

Considered among the greatest MMA fighters ever with a record of 24-3 and 16 wins by knockout, the 34-year-old lost by unanimous decision to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 on September 10 in Sydney.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now