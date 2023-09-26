Sports Minister to meet with CAF as Nigeria bids to host 2027 AFCON

Nigeria’s Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh will be meeting with the executives of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday.

The meeting is billed to take place in Cairo, Egypt, and Nigeria will be solidifying its bid to host the 2027 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Nigeria and the Republic of Benin had since presented a joint bid to host the tournament.

Minister Enoh will be attending the meeting alongside the leadership of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), serving as representatives of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

During the meeting, Nigeria will make its presentation to the Executive Committee of the continental football body in Cairo.

Read Also: Sports Minister to probe non-inclusion of Nigerian referees for AFCON

All countries who submitted bids to host the AFCON tournaments of 2025 and 2027, are expected to attend the meeting during which the Independent Assessment Committee of CAF will submit their reports for assessment and discussions by CAF EXCO.

Recall that the CAF team had previously visited Nigeria to assess facilities at different proposed host venues around the nation.

According to a statement, the Nigerian delegation includes the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary of the NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi and bid coordinator, Mallam Mainasara Ilo.

Nigeria will make a ten (10) minute presentation to the CAF EXCO, and thereafter will be allocated time to answer questions from its presentation.

The meeting will hold on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now