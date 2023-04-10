China unveils new COVID-19 vaccination plan to curb risks

The Chinese government on Monday unveiled the latest plan for COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

In a statement issued in Beijing, the country’s National Health Commission said the plan aims to raise the immunity levels of certain groups and further reduce the risks of severe infection and death from the virus.

The plan was issued by the State Council Joint COVID-19 Prevention and Control Mechanism.

It targets those between the ages of three and 17 who have not been infected with COVID-19 and are not fully vaccinated against the virus.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: China lifts sweeping visa restrictions on foreigners

It also targeted adults who have not been infected or received booster shots and people who were infected but have not been fully vaccinated.

Uninfected adults above 18 years old can receive the first booster shots three months after they have been fully vaccinated.

China currently has 99, 238, 586 confirmed cases, only behind the United States which has a total caseload of 102, 873, 924 on the global COVID-19 table.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now