Bank worker runs amok, kills five co-workers in Louisville mass shooting

A 25-year-old employee of the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, identified as Connor Sturgeon, on Monday, shot dead five of his colleagues and wounded nine other people while livestreaming the attack on social media, the Kentucky police said.

The police which did not give a motive for the shooting, however said the gunman was shot dead by the police who responded to distress calls by the bank.

The police identified four of the victims as Joshua Barrick, 40, Thomas Elliott, 63, Juliana Farmer, 45, and James Tutt, 64, while the fifth victim, Deanna Eckert, 57, died in the hospital while receiving treatment.

Two police officers were among the nine wounded, including a 26-year-old police academy graduate, Nickolas Wilt, who graduated from the academy on March 31.

Interim Chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department, Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, told a news conference that Sturgeon had worked at the bank on a full time basis for nearly two years after interning there over previous summers but was on the verge of being fired.

Gwinn-Villaroel police responded within minutes to reports of an attacker at the bank office near Slugger Field baseball stadium.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who also addressed a press conference, said he knew some of the victims, including Elliot, a senior vice president at the bank.

“He taught me how to help build my law career, he helped me become governor, he gave me advice on being a good dad. One of the people I talked to most in the world,” Beshear said.

