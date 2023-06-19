Six killed, dozens injured in US weekend mass shootings

Not less than six people were slaughtered and dozens others injured in a spate of mass shootings across the United States this past weekend, Gun Violence said in a report on Monday morning.

The report noted that the shootings took place in Chicago, Washington State, Central Pennsylvania, St Louis, Southern California and Baltimore.

It added that in Suburban Chicago, 23 people were shot in a car park early on Sunday where hundreds had gathered to celebrate Juneteenth, an annual commemoration marking the emancipation of African American slaves.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s office described the incident as a “peaceful gathering” that suddenly turned violent as a number of people fired multiple shots into the crowd in Willowbrook, Illinois, about 32km (20 miles) southwest of Chicago.

“Two people were killed and two injured when an attacker began firing randomly into a crowd at a campground in Grant county, Washington State, where many people were staying to attend a music festival on Saturday night.”

“The suspect was shot in a confrontation with law enforcement officers and taken into custody hundreds of metres from the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival,” the report said.

“One state trooper was killed and another critically wounded just hours apart in central Pennsylvania on Saturday after a gunman attacked a state police barracks.

“The suspect drove his truck into the car park of the Lewistown barracks at about 11am on Saturday and opened fire with a large-calibre rifle on marked patrol cars before fleeing.

Read also: Another mass shooting at Louisville, Kentucky claims two lives, six injured

“An early Sunday shooting in a downtown St Louis office building killed a 17-year-old and wounded nine other teenagers.

“St Louis Metropolitan Police Commissioner Robert Tracy identified the victim killed as Makao Moore. A spokesman said a minor who had a handgun was in police custody as a person of interest.

“The victims were aged between 15 and 19 and had injuries including multiple gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old was trampled as she fled, seriously injuring her spine.

“A shooting at a pool party at a Southern California home left eight people wounded. The age of those injured is between 16 and 24. They were taken to hospitals and two were listed in critical condition.

“Authorities said they found another 16-year-old with a gunshot wound when they responded to a call about a vehicle that crashed into a wall nearby. Officers heard gunshots in the north of the city and found three men with numerous gunshot wounds,” the statement said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now