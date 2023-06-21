International
Many injured as blast tears through buildings in France
Several people were injured in Wednesday’s gas explosion in the French capital, Paris.
Fire officials said 16 people were injured, seven in critical condition, as the blast ripped through buildings in the student-populated area of Rue Saint-Jacques.
According to the officials, one building façade collapsed and several others went up in smoke following the incident.
Eyewitnesses told journalists the blast had seriously damaged a building housing the Paris American Academy language school.
However, it was unclear whether the initial blast had struck the academy or a neighboring building.
But the Paris police chief, Laurent Nunez, at a media briefing said 24 people were injured in the incident
“At least 24 people were injured including four in a ‘critical condition.’ The fire was contained but not extinguished,” he stated.
