International
US court bars Trump from contesting presidency over role in Capitol uprising
A Colorado Supreme Court in the United States has disqualified and barred former President Donald Trump from contesting the US presidency following his role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by his supporters.
The case was brought by a group of Colorado voters, aided by the advocacy group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, who argued that Trump should be disqualified for inciting his supporters to attack the Capitol in a failed attempt to obstruct the transfer of presidential power to Biden after the 2020 election.
The court which gave the historic 4-3 ruling on Tuesday, said under no circumstances would Trump be allowed to appear on the ballot in the election next year.
The ruling which is likely to be taken up by the US Supreme Court, makes Trump the first presidential candidate deemed ineligible for the White House under a rarely used constitutional provision that bars officials who have engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” from holding office.
The ruling, however, applies only to Colorado’s March 5 Republican primary but could affect Trump’s status in the state for the November 5, 2024 general election, has paved the way for President Joe Biden to carry the state regardless of Trump’s fate there.
In a statement after the ruling, Trump vowed to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, with the Colorado court saying it would delay the effect of its decision until at least January 4, 2024, to allow for an appeal.
The ruling sets the stage for the Supreme Court, whose 6-3 conservative majority includes three Trump appointees, to consider whether Trump is eligible to serve another term as president.
