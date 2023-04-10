Police kills suspected kidnapper, rescues two hostages in Adamawa

Police operatives in Adamawa on Sunday killed a suspected kidnapper and rescued two victims in Toungo local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Yola, said the operation was carried out in collaboration with local hunters in the state.

The operation, according to him, was part of ongoing efforts to end kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, and unlawful possession of firearms in the state.

Read also:Police gun down kidnapper, rescue two abductees in Lagos

Nguroje listed the rescued victims as Suleiman Abdullahi (23), and Ruwa Buba (11).

He said: “One kidnapper was neutralised when he and his gang arrived at a spot to receive N2 million ransom demanded from relatives of the kidnapped victims.

“The suspected kidnappers sighted our men around the area and engaged them in a gun duel so as to escape arrest.

“One of them was neutralised while others escaped with bullet wounds.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now