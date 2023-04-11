Mom of 6-yr-old pupil who shot Virginia teacher charged

The mother of a six-year-old boy who shot and seriously wounded his first-grade teacher at the at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia, USA, on January 6, has been charged with criminal felony, Virginia prosecutors announced on Monday.

Though the boy is not expected to be charged in connection with the shooting, a grand jury returned an indictment charging his mother, Deja Taylor, with “felony child neglect” and “misdemeanor” for recklessly leaving a loaded firearm as to endanger a child, Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn said while addressing newsmen.

“Every criminal case is unique in its facts, and these facts support these charges, but our investigation into the shooting continues,” said Gwynn.

“If the Special Grand Jury determines that additional persons are criminally responsible under the law, it can return additional indictments.

“Once we analyse all the facts, we will charge any person or persons that we believe we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt committed a crime,” Gwynn added.

The family had previously said in a statement after the shooting that the gun was secured.

James Elleson, a lawyer for the family, told the media that the gun had been in the mother’s closet on a top shelf and that it had a trigger lock.

The child who cannot be named due to his age, had brought the gun in his backpack to school in the city of Newport News and shot the 25-year-old teacher Abigail Zwerner, in the hand and chest during a lesson.

Though Zwerner survived the shooting, she was seriously injured and had to undergo surgery.

The teacher has accused school officials of ignoring multiple warnings that the boy had a gun the day of the shooting, and has sued them for gross negligence.

