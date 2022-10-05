NUT tasks governors on payment of salary arrears

In the spirit of this year’s Teacher’s Day, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has tasked state governors on payment of salary arrears.

The union through its Secretary-General, Dr Mike Ike-Ene, made the call in Abuja on Tuesday.

In an interview with News Agency of Nigeria, Ike-Ene said governors owing salaries to teachers should endeavour to pay up before leaving office.

He said: “Many of these teachers have lamented over the inability and irregularities of the state to pay their salaries as and when due following the current economic situation in the country.

“Some state governments owe primary school teachers a backlog of salaries ranging from four to 18 months.”

This year’s Teachers Day was themed ‘Teachers at the heart of education recovery’.

