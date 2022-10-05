Customs intercepts cartridges, locally-made guns in Ogun

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service have recovered arms and ammunition from smugglers in the Idiroko area of Ogun State.

The acting Comptroller of Federal Operations Unit Zone A of the NCS, Compt. Hussein Ejibunu, who disclosed this at a press conference on Wednesday in Lagos, said the seized items include one unit of pump action rifle, two units of locally-made guns, and 35 live cartridges.

He said the smugglers surrendered the weapons and ran into the bush when the officers of the unit engaged them in a gun duel.

He assured that the smugglers would be apprehended very soon.

Ejibunu said: “Other contrabands seized in the month of September included 7,328 x 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice, 121,550 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS) and 68 cartons of frozen poultry.

“They also included 37 crates of eggs used to conceal rice, 150 kg parcels of Indian Hemp and 10 pieces of military camouflage bags.

“Chief among the September seizures was a massive discovery of 1,955 bales of used clothing in an abandoned building around the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex.”

He added that the operatives also intercepted drums of Premium Motor Spirit in the Badagry area of Lagos State.

He said five suspects were arrested in connection with some of the seized items.

