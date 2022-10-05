Connect with us

10 teachers killed, 25 kidnapped in Kaduna – Union

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) in Kaduna State said on Wednesday at least 10 of its members have been killed and 25 others abducted by terrorists in the state this year.

The union stated this in a message to mark the 2022 World Teachers’ Day in the country.

The Chairman of ASUSS in the state, Ishaya Dauda, who disclosed this at a press conference in Kaduna, said several of its members are still in the custody of bandits in Birnin-Gwari, Chikun, Kaura, and Sanga local government areas of the state.

READ ALSO: Kaduna govt set to replace over 2,000 sacked teachers

He added that the situation of fear created by the bandits has made it impossible for teachers to discharge their duties effectively.

Dauda, however, commended the state government for the deployment of vigilante groups to secondary schools in vulnerable areas.

