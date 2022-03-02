Teacher arrested for allegedly molesting 6-year-old student in Delta

A male teacher at the Royal Children School, Asaba, Delta state has been arrested after he allegedly molested a six-year-old girl in the school toilet.

The incident was made known on the social media platform, Instagram on Tuesday, March 1 by a lady who claims to be the victim’s aunt.

She mentioned that the yet-to-be named teacher at Royal Children International School in Asaba, Delta state, s3xually molested her niece and left her “badly injured and scattered down there”.

Read also: Indonesian teacher sentenced to life in prison for defiling 13 students

The teacher accused of molesting the child has been arrested.

A video of him being led out by uniformed men while he maintained his innocence has been shared online.

Watch the video below.

