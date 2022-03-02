Connect with us

Metro

Teacher arrested for allegedly molesting 6-year-old student in Delta

Published

1 hour ago

on

A male teacher at the Royal Children School, Asaba, Delta state has been arrested after he allegedly molested a six-year-old girl in the school toilet.

The incident was made known on the social media platform, Instagram on Tuesday, March 1 by a lady who claims to be the victim’s aunt.

She mentioned that the yet-to-be named teacher at Royal Children International School in Asaba, Delta state, s3xually molested her niece and left her “badly injured and scattered down there”.

The teacher accused of molesting the child has been arrested.

A video of him being led out by uniformed men while he maintained his innocence has been shared online.

Opinions

