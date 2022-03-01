Police detonates bomb in Kaduna bar

Police operatives in Kaduna on Sunday deactivated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a bar in the state.

This came a few hours after an explosion occurred in a hotel in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, who provided an update on the two incidents in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna, said the IED was deactivated at Larry Breeze Bar in Romi area of Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “After the explosion in a hotel in the state, police received information about another suspected IED placed in a bar where football enthusiasts were watching a match.

“On the strength of the information, logistics and men were immediately mobilized to cordon the entire location, while the Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) unit acted promptly in diffusing the said IED.”

