Ugwuanyi lifts ban on tricycle, motorcycle in Enugu

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Tuesday lifted the ban on tricycle, motorcycle and tipper in the state.

The state government had on February 25 banned the operations of tricycles, motorcycles and tipper-trucks in Nkanu East and West Local Government Areas as well as some selected communities in Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.

This followed the killings in the affected LGAs during last weekend’s local council elections in the state.

The governor lifted the ban during a security meeting with leaders of the Association of Tricycle Riders Transport Union (ATRTU), Motorcycle Transport Union of Enugu State, Nkanu East/West branches and the Tipper Union of Nigeria, Enugu branch.

He urged the leaders of the associations to do every possible to restore the confidence of their passengers.

Ugwuanyi directed the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Miletus Eze, to immediately prepare an Executive Order vacating the ban.

