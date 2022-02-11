Metro
Gunmen assassinate agency director in Kaduna
The Director of Operations with the Kaduna Geographic Information Services (KADGIS), Mallam Dauda has been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen in his house early Friday.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the gunmen stormed his house at Barakallahu suburb of Igabi Local Government Area of the state and assassinated him.
The gunmen also launched an attack on a nearby village after assassinating the director.
It was further gathered that the District Head of Barakallahu Alhaji Muhammad Abdullahi, contacted the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) of Rigachikun and Barnawa who have visited the scene.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill three policemen in Enugu fresh attack
According to the district head, “This is simply a case of planned assassination because they first went to only the victim’s house, killed him and left the community. They did not take anything in his house, neither did they attack the guard and his wife.
“’The other village that was attacked, no casualties recorded. They just caused commotion and fled. We feel they just did that to make it look like an attack”, he added.
Nether the police nor the state government have reacted to the incident.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...