Gunmen assassinate agency director in Kaduna

The Director of Operations with the Kaduna Geographic Information Services (KADGIS), Mallam Dauda has been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen in his house early Friday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the gunmen stormed his house at Barakallahu suburb of Igabi Local Government Area of the state and assassinated him.

The gunmen also launched an attack on a nearby village after assassinating the director.

It was further gathered that the District Head of Barakallahu Alhaji Muhammad Abdullahi, contacted the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) of Rigachikun and Barnawa who have visited the scene.

According to the district head, “This is simply a case of planned assassination because they first went to only the victim’s house, killed him and left the community. They did not take anything in his house, neither did they attack the guard and his wife.

“’The other village that was attacked, no casualties recorded. They just caused commotion and fled. We feel they just did that to make it look like an attack”, he added.

Nether the police nor the state government have reacted to the incident.

