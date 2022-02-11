120 terrorists killed, 38 kidnapped victims rescued in three weeks —DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said the military has killed over 120 terrorists including Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders, rescued 38 kidnapped victims as well as arrested over 50 criminals in several operations conducted in the last three weeks.

The Director General, Defence Media Organisation, Major General Bernard Onyeuko, who made this disclosure at a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday on the activities of the Nigerian troops in the operation theater in the North-East, said sophisticated and assorted weapons and ammunition, gun trucks and other dangerous weapons, were recovered within the same period.

According to the Army spokesman, over 965 terrorists, their families and 550 children surrendered to soldiers at different location including Gamboru, Tumbumma, Kukawa, Baga, Gwoza, Mallam Fotori, Damboa, Kirta Wulgo, Bun Yadi, Gujiba, Madiya, all in Borno and Yobe State, during the same period.

“In the past three weeks, operations were recorded in all theatre of operations within the country which recorded significant results. This brief will cover the operational activities of own troops and other security agencies conducting operations to tackle insecurity in the country between 20 January – 10 February 22.

“Our troops consolidated their operational success against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorist (ISWAP) in the last 3 weeks.

“Some of the areas which the operations were conducted are; Bama, Gwoza, Monguno, Kanduga, Damboa, Damasak, Gudumbali and Nganzi Local Government Area. Kukawa, Chibok as well as Sambisa Forest, Kirta Wulgo in Marte Local Government of Borno State.

“Troops also recorded significant results at various locations in Adamawa and Yobe State around Goniri in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

“Notably, the air interdiction eliminated several ISWAP Commanders and their fighters during the encounter. An ISWAP senior commnander Mallam Ari, the Amirul Fiya in charge of Kirta Wulgo and some foreign mercenaries fabricating Improvised Explosive Device for the terrorist were killed during the airstrike.

“Relatedly, the Air Component conducted air strikes on ISWAP enclaves at Abbaganaram, Bukar Mairam, Chukum Gudu and Jubilaram in Marte Local Government Area neutralized scores of terrorists including high profile Commanders while about 25 Terrorists got drowned in the lake in an attempt to escape the bombardment.

“The ISWAP armoury and warehouse were also destroyed and arrest of several terrorists recovery of assorted arms, ammunition and captured their gun trucks and other weapons. Also, livestocks and other items of security concern were recovered as well as rescued abducted civilians.

Read also: ISWAP, Boko Haram in disarray as families relocate following airstrikes —DHQ

“Cumulatively, the troops within the period under review, neutralized 120 fighters, arrested 50 of the terrorists, 5 gun trucks, 50 assorted arms and 200 rounds of different calibers of ammunition were captured from the terrorists.

“Additionally, troops rescued 38 abducted civilians. Similarly, a total of 965 terrorists and their families and 550 children surrendered to own troops deployed at different location including: Gamboru, Tumbumma, Kukawa, Baga, Gwoza, Mallam Fotori, Damboa, Kirta Wulgo, Bun Yadi, Gujiba, Madiya all in Borno and Yobe State.

“It is noteworthy to state that out of the 965 terrorists that surrendered within the period under review, 104 are from ISWAP Camp that surrendered to our troops at Marte.

“The surrendered terrorist have been properly documented and handed over to the appropriate authorities for necessary action,” Onyeuko said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now