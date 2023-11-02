Stanbic IBTC partners Nigerian Breweries, others for Teacher of the Year competition

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, is collaborating with other bodies to acknowledge and reward the exceptional efforts of teachers across the country.

The bank in partnership with the Nigeria Breweries and Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust is hosting the 9th Edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition Grand Finale.

This partnership according to Stanbic IBTC, underscores its commitment to promoting quality education in Nigeria and recognizes the pivotal role teachers play in shaping the nation’s future.

Nnenna Okoro, Sector Head, Consumer, Client Coverage, Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised the dedication of teachers, stating, “At Stanbic IBTC, we recognise the pivotal role that teachers play in shaping the future of our nation. Their dedication, resilience, and unwavering belief in the transformative power of education is unparalleled.”

She added, “Through initiatives like these, we aim to create a future where every child has access to quality education, regardless of their background or circumstances. Education is the cornerstone upon which a prosperous society is built.”

Sade Morgan, Director of Corporate Affairs at Nigerian Breweries Plc, expressed gratitude for Stanbic IBTC’s sponsorship, saying, “We are pleased to have Stanbic IBTC Bank join us as a sponsor of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition… and celebrating the unsung heroes of our educational system.”

She emphasised the importance of supporting teachers, noting that in a country where the teaching profession is often undervalued, this competition serves as a beacon of hope, highlighting the vital role educators play in shaping Nigeria’s future.

