Stanbic IBTC launches Reward4Saving 3.0

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has announced the Reward4Saving Season 3 Promo launch. This campaign aims to sustain the savings culture cultivated amongst customers while providing them with rewards.

Based on the success of the previous seasons which saw over a thousand customers win over N192 million and produced 47 new millionaires, Stanbic IBTC Bank has tagged the Season 3 promo: “The rewards are back.”

Reward4Saving Promo 3.0 will reward 840 customers in the monthly draws; ten customers from seven zones in Nigeria will receive N100,000 each for twelve months. Additionally, 28 customers, one from each zone, will win N1 million in the quarterly draws, while seven customers, again one from each zone, will be awarded N2 million in the grand finale.

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasized that the Reward4Saving promo has positively transformed many lives since its inception. By improving customers’ saving habits and rewarding them with prizes and incentives, the promo encourages individuals to achieve their financial goals.

According to Adeniyi, “The Reward4Saving initiative represents Stanbic IBTC Bank’s commitment to empowering Nigerians and fostering improved financial accountability. Saving is the key to financial success, and through this campaign, we inspire individuals to take charge of their future. The rewards are indeed back, and I encourage every Nigerian to join this initiative, unlock their financial potential, and embark on this gratifying journey towards financial freedom.”

To participate in Reward4Saving promo Season 3, customers can explore the bank’s online account opening option on the Mobile App, USSD (*909*37#), or Quick Services on the bank’s website. These channels provide fast, safe, convenient, and easy-to-use account opening options.

The Reward4Saving promo Season 3 will run from July 2023 to June 2024, offering customers ample time to participate and maximize their chances of winning. Existing and prospective customers can take advantage of this opportunity by depositing a minimum of ₦10,000 into their accounts and maintaining it for 30 days without withdrawal. The more savings a customer accumulates, the higher their chances of winning.

