Nigerian capital market gains N94.4bn as UBA’s share transactions lift trading

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.27 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.

This represented a N94.4 billion growth in market capitalization from N34.71 trillion to N34.81 trillion at the close of the day’s business.

Similarly, the All-Share Index increased by 173.49 basis points to close at 63,930.72, up from 63,757.23 posted by the capital market on Wednesday.

Investors traded 1.35 billion shares worth N18.06 billion in 7,179 deals on Thursday with UBA accounting for the majority of the transactions.

This surpassed the N10.08 billion they parted with for 473.49 million in 7,403 deals the previous day.

UPL topped the gainers’ list after its share value rose by N0.22 kobo to end trading at N2.42 kobo from N2.20 kobo per share.

Eunisell gained N0.29 kobo to move from N2.91 kobo to N3.20 kobo per share.

Academy gained N0.22 kobo to close at N2.43 kobo, above its opening price of N2.21 kobo per share.

Chellaram’s share price was up by N0.21 kobo, moving from N2.12 kobo to N2.33 kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel recorded a N0.24 kobo rise in share price, appreciating from N2.56 kobo to N2.80 kobo per share.

Courtville topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.86 percent to drop from N0.71 kobo to N0.64 kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price dropped by N0.20 kobo to end trading at N1.87 kobo from N2.07 per share.

Abbey lost N0.13 kobo to end trading with N1.24 kobo from N1.37 kobo per share.

May & Baker’s share dropped from N6 to N5.45 kobo per share after losing N0.55 kobo during trading.

UPDC lost N0.10 kobo, dropping from N1.17 kobo to N1.07 per share.

UBA led the day’s trading with 961.50 million shares valued at N13.30 billion.

Sterling Bank followed with 43.66 million shares worth N158.99 million.

FBN Holdings sold 40.31 million shares worth N720.05 million.

Japaul Gold traded 35.95 million shares valued at N28.04 million, while Universal Insurance sold 35.08 million shares valued at N8.26 million.

