12 dead, 13 injured in Zamfara auto crash

At least 12 persons were confirmed dead and 13 others injured in an auto crash along the Gusau-Funtua Road in Zamfara on Wednesday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps in Zamfara, Iro Danladi, who confirmed the news to journalists in Gusau, said an 18-seater bus belonging to Zamfara State Mass Transport Company and a truck were involved in the accident.

He added that the injured passengers were admitted at the General Hospital, Tsafe in Zamfara.

The FRSC official blamed the accident on reckless driving on the part of the bus driver.

Danladi warned drivers against over-speeding, wrongful overtaking, and overloading.

