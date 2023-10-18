Gunmen reportedly kill three people, abduct village head, 50 others in Zamfara

Gunmen have abducted a village head, and about 50 others, including women and children in an attack in Bagega, a mining village in Zamfara.

The bandits, according to reports, also killed three others in the community.

Residents, who confirmed the authenticity of the incident, said the gunmen who rode motorcycles, on Tuesday morning, stormed the village, shot indiscriminately and set several houses ablaze.

According to a resident, Abubakar Uba, the gunmen kidnapped the district head before proceeding to kidnap dozens of others in the village.

“They stormed the village on dozens of motorcycles, and their first stop was the district head’s residence. A few of them took him away with three members of his household before they entered the town and unleashed more harm,” Uba stated.

The Zamfara State Police Command is yet to make any official statement of the attack.

