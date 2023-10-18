Police arrests 298 suspects in Jigawa

Police operatives in Jigawa State have arrested 298 suspects for alleged criminal activities.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Lawan Shiisu, on Wednesday, in Dutse, the state capital, the suspects allegedly committed crimes ranging from robbery, kidnapping, murder, rape, vandalism, animal rustling, and fraud, among others, in the third quarter of 2023.

The Police noted that it recovered firearms, 64 rustled animals, AK-47 rifle, one Beretta pistol, three locally-made guns, 48 live ammunition, 20 motor vehicles/cycles, 560 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, a number of narcotic substances, and rescued six kidnapped victims in special operations executed within the period.

READ ALSO: Police arrests blacksmiths making guns for criminals in Lagos

Shiisu listed the suspects to include 25 robbers; 12 kidnappers, 36 murderers, 25 rapists, 37 thieves, 15 vandals, 17 animal rustlers and five fraudsters, while 126 others were arrested for allegedly belonging to a group of bandits.

He stated: “The crime prevention strategies adopted by Jigawa Police Command in the ongoing fight against all forms of crimes and criminalities in the state during the period under review, yielded dividends, as the state remained generally peaceful as residents go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation.

“This feat was made possible by the proactive measures put in place by the command, whose personnel worked tirelessly to checkmate the activities of criminals for a peaceful atmosphere.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now