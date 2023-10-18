Policeman to face disciplinary actions for shooting at Ladipo Market –Lagos PPRO

The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that the Police Officer, Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, who was seen in a viral video shooting indiscriminately into the air at Ladipo Market area, in the state, will face disciplinary actions.

The State Police Command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, made the disclosure via his X account, on Wednesday, in Lagos.

Recall that, on Tuesday, a video of a Police Officer emerged on social media where he was among Lagos residents jubilating on a street following the reopening of Ladipo Market.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had ordered the reopening of the market located in the Mushin Local Government Area of the state after it was shut for days over environmental and safety conditions.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 298 suspects in Jigawa

As residents were jubilating over the reopening of the market, Kwanchi was seen firing shots in the air among the joyous crowd

“The police officer in this video, Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, serving with the Mobile Police (MOPOL), has been brought in for appropriate disciplinary actions.

“@LagosPoliceNG condemns in its entirety all forms of unprofessional and unethical behaviour on the part of its officers and men; and will definitely bring to book anyone found culpable,” Hundeyin wrote.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now