EFCC releases 58 detained OAU students, 12 still in custody

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released 58 out of the 70 detained students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun.

The EFCC operatives arrested the students in a midnight raid on off-campus hostels on Wednesday.

The students led by the leadership of their union stormed the commission’s office in Ibadan, Oyo State, in three Coaster buses and three Hummer buses on Wednesday afternoon to secure the release of their colleagues.

However, talks are ongoing between the university authorities and the commission on the release of the remaining 12 students.

The Director of Security and Safety, National Association of University Students (NAUS), Eruobami Ayobami, confirmed the release of the students to journalists on Wednesday night.

“The EFCC has released 58 students arrested earlier today. Talks on the release of the remaining ones ongoing,” he stated.

