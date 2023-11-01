Metro
EFCC releases 58 detained OAU students, 12 still in custody
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released 58 out of the 70 detained students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun.
The EFCC operatives arrested the students in a midnight raid on off-campus hostels on Wednesday.
The students led by the leadership of their union stormed the commission’s office in Ibadan, Oyo State, in three Coaster buses and three Hummer buses on Wednesday afternoon to secure the release of their colleagues.
However, talks are ongoing between the university authorities and the commission on the release of the remaining 12 students.
READ ALSO: OAU students protest arrest of colleagues by EFCC
The Director of Security and Safety, National Association of University Students (NAUS), Eruobami Ayobami, confirmed the release of the students to journalists on Wednesday night.
“The EFCC has released 58 students arrested earlier today. Talks on the release of the remaining ones ongoing,” he stated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...