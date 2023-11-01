OAU students protest arrest of colleagues by EFCC

Students of Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU), Ile-Ife, on Wednesday protested the arrest of their colleagues by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives at the commission’s zonal command in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The students led by the leadership of their union stormed the commission’s office in three Coaster buses and three Hummer buses to secure the release of their colleagues.

EFCC operatives arrested 70 students of the institution in a midnight raid on off-campus hostels on Wednesday.

However, the commission has not given any reason for the arrests of the students.

In a chat with journalists during the rally, the President of the Students’ Union Government, (OAU), Abass Ojo, said the union had details of the students picked up from their hostels, with phones and cars taken away.

He said: “Information at our reach revealed that EFCC officials stormed the two hostels between 1:40 a.m. and 4:00 a.m., but the question remains: how can you arrest people for using iPhones, laptops, and cars?”

Another student, simply identified as Ewatee, said that female students were among those who were picked up by the operatives.

However, in a chat with journalists, the institution’s spokesman, Olanrewaju Abiodun, said an investigation into the reported arrest of the students was ongoing.

“As I’m talking to you now, there has not been any communication between the anti-grant agency and the institution alleging or accusing any student of financial crime.

“The management is still making inquiries to know if those arrested by EFCC are our students and their actual number.

“I can assure you that once we have any information or breakthrough on the identities of those arrested, the management will meet and get back to you,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now