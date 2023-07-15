Police officer killed, two injured in another US mass shooting

A police officer was on Friday shot dead and two others seriously injured after a gunman opened fire on a busy street in Fargo in North Dakota, USA, in the 380th mass shooting in the US this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The suspect who was also shot dead by the police in a shootout that ensued, was reported to have opened fire on police officers on the busy street before he was gunned down.

According to police report, the gunman opened fire on police officers just before 3 p.m before other officers returned fire, shooting the suspect.

The Fargo Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and withheld the identities of the officers and the suspect pending notification of their families.

“This is very difficult on all of us. We are releasing as much information as we can at this point,” Fargo Police spokesman, Gregg Schildberger said in a statement on Saturday.

“We appreciate all the messages from the community that have been given to us in support of our officers.”

