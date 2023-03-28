Biden orders US flags flown at half-staff to honor Nashville mass shooting victims

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, has ordered that the flags at the White House and all federal buildings in the country be flown at half-staff to honor victims of a mass shooting at a school in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday.

In the recent mass shooting, three children and three adults were killed at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, when a heavily armed shooter who was later identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a former student of the Covenant School, unleashed a hail of bullets in the school.

According to police, the shooter who was identified as a transgender person, was killed during a shootout with a five-member police team that engaged her on the second floor of the Presbyterian school.

In a written statement on Tuesday from the White House, Biden said the move is “a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.”

“As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, March 31, 2023.

“I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations,” Biden said in the statement.

Biden had told reporters after the shooting that it was “a family’s worst nightmare,” and reiterating his call for Congress to pass an assault weapons ban.

