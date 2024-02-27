Court remands 26-yr-old woman for assaulting police officer in Lagos

A 26-year-old woman identified as Omorogbe Jennifer Soni, has been remanded in the Kirikiri Female Correctional Centre by a Lagos State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ajah, after she was arraigned for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

According to the police, Soni was caught on camera on February 21 in the Ajah area of the state assaulting a police officer.

According to the charge sheet presented to the magistrate by the police prosecutor, the defendant was arraigned on a five-count charge.

The charge claims that “on February 21, 2024, at about 1pm in front of North West Filling Station, along Lekki-Epe expressway, Ajah, Jennifer Soni in the Eti-Osa Magisterial District drove a Mercedes Benz 4matic with Reg. No: ABJ 732 AY to obstruct the highway for other road users and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 39 (3) of the Transport Sector Reform Law of Lagos State 2018.”

The state Police Command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, said Soni was arraigned and remanded for “unlawfully obstructing Superintendent of Police Comfort Areghan, while performing lawful duty as the Divisional Traffic Officer and thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 174(b,e) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.”

“The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned one Omorogbe, Jennifer Soni ‘f’, aged 26, for serious assault after she was caught on camera assaulting a police officer in Ajah on February 21, 2024,” Hundeyin said.

“Omorogbe was arraigned the following day, February 22, 2024, at the Etiosa Magistrate Court, Ajah, and has been remanded at the Kirikiri Female Correctional Centre until the next hearing on March 27, 2024.’’

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now