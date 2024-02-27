Police promises protection, as ‘hardship’ protests begin nationwide

As the much-anticipated ‘hardship protests’ kick off across Nigeria today, Tuesday, February 27, the police has pledge to protect the protesters by ensuring that their rights and freedom as entrenched in the constitution are protected.

The nationwide protests against the hardship and hunger called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other affiliated unions, slated for 27 and 28 February, is expected to go on as scheduled despite disagreements between the NLC and the TUC as well as efforts by the government to mediate and stop the action.

Late talks on Monday between labour and the federal government also ended in a stalemate.

A statement issued by the Force Headquarters on Monday, noted that police personnel have been placed on red alert and will be deployed across the country to ensure that the protests are peaceful, while also ensuring that officers will remain vigilant to prevent any attempts by hoodlums to hijack the protests.

“On the heels of the proposed nationwide protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the NPF hereby affirms the fundamental right of all citizens of the country to engage in peaceful protest in line with extant laws,” the statement signed by Force PRO, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, said.

“In line with its lawful duty to maintain law and order, the Nigeria Police Force has deployed personnel nationwide and placed them on red alert to monitor the planned protest.

“All Commissioners of Police and their respective supervising officers have been briefed and instructed to coordinate the officers on the ground in ensuring the safety and security of all participants if the protests hold as planned.

“While recognizing the importance of peaceful protest, the Nigeria Police Force remains vigilant against any attempts to hijack such protests by individuals or groups of persons with sinister intents.

“Emphatically, the force, therefore, is fully prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to any unlawful activities or acts of violence that may threaten peace, public safety, and security in the event of such.

“It is vital to state that the Police has spread its tentacles nationwide to curb any attempt by some individuals who might want to leverage the nationwide protests, to create brouhaha, and such will be met with an approved legal and proportional force.

“The Police will not allow wanton break down of law and order, loss of lives and property like we had experienced, in some instances, in the past, in any part of the country.

“The Inspector-General of Police urges all participants at the proposed protest to conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly, adhering to the principles of non-violence and respect for the rights of others.

“He also calls on the organizers to cooperate with the Police and other relevant security agencies in ensuring that their protests remain peaceful and orderly even as the NPF works tirelessly to ensure that protests are conducted in a safe environment, conducive to the promotion of democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.”

