Politics
Afenifere rejects Fasoranti’s call for Yoruba to shun protests over economic hardship
The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Monday publicly disagreed with a recent statement by its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, urging the Yoruba people to not participate in planned protests against the current economic hardship in the country.
On Monday, Pa Fasoranti publicly advised the Yoruba people to avoid joining the nationwide protests organized by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other groups.
Afenifere, through its National Publicity Secretary, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, and Deputy Publicity Secretary, Prince Justice Faloye, issued a statement on Monday expressing their disagreement with Fasoranti’s position.
The statement emphasized Afenifere’s historic and unwavering support for the right to protest as an intrinsic part of a functioning democracy. They cited the organization’s founder, Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s, use of protests against colonial rule in the 1940s as an example.
Read Also: Protesters hit streets of Lagos over rising cost of living
The statement reads: “The Afenifere has distanced herself from the call by some renegade ex-members calling on the Yoruba to not exercise their right to protest in joining the NLC and other protesters concerning the alarming situation in the state of the nation that affects every aspect of governance.
“Afenifere has always supported the right to protest in a democracy from the beginning when Awolowo protested against the colonial constitutions of 1946 and the 1949 that did not allow for full federalism.
“If ever Afenifere was to advice against a protest, it would be based on solid policy direction and not shallow tribal sentiments to silence the pains, hunger and anger of the masses. Those using the incapacitated retired Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s name to tarnish the time tested and trusted Afenifere motto of “Freedom for all, Life more Abundant”, should know that not only would The Afenifere never stop being people oriented, The Afenifere will not also interfere with the peoples’ resolve to exercising their constitutional rights, of which The Right to protest is an integral part of their Fundamental Human Rights.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...