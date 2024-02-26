Afenifere rejects Fasoranti’s call for Yoruba to shun protests over economic hardship

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Monday publicly disagreed with a recent statement by its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, urging the Yoruba people to not participate in planned protests against the current economic hardship in the country.

On Monday, Pa Fasoranti publicly advised the Yoruba people to avoid joining the nationwide protests organized by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other groups.

Afenifere, through its National Publicity Secretary, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, and Deputy Publicity Secretary, Prince Justice Faloye, issued a statement on Monday expressing their disagreement with Fasoranti’s position.

The statement emphasized Afenifere’s historic and unwavering support for the right to protest as an intrinsic part of a functioning democracy. They cited the organization’s founder, Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s, use of protests against colonial rule in the 1940s as an example.

The statement reads: “The Afenifere has distanced herself from the call by some renegade ex-members calling on the Yoruba to not exercise their right to protest in joining the NLC and other protesters concerning the alarming situation in the state of the nation that affects every aspect of governance.

“Afenifere has always supported the right to protest in a democracy from the beginning when Awolowo protested against the colonial constitutions of 1946 and the 1949 that did not allow for full federalism.

“If ever Afenifere was to advice against a protest, it would be based on solid policy direction and not shallow tribal sentiments to silence the pains, hunger and anger of the masses. Those using the incapacitated retired Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s name to tarnish the time tested and trusted Afenifere motto of “Freedom for all, Life more Abundant”, should know that not only would The Afenifere never stop being people oriented, The Afenifere will not also interfere with the peoples’ resolve to exercising their constitutional rights, of which The Right to protest is an integral part of their Fundamental Human Rights.”

