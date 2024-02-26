PDP risks legal crisis, as it moves to present cert to Edo guber candidate, Ighodalo, amidst internal dispute

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to present its Certificate of Return to Edo State governorship candidate, Dr. Asuerinme Ighodalo, on Tuesday, according to a statement released on Monday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The statement, titled “PDP presents Certificate of Return to its Edo State Governorship Election Candidate, Dr. Asuerinme Ighodalo,” confirms the party’s official position.

Notably, the statement does not address the situation of Philip Shaibu, the current Edo State deputy governor, who reportedly emerged as the candidate in a parallel primary conducted on the same day.

It reads, “Following the successful completion of the Edo State governorship primary election and the ratification of the exercise by the appeal panel, the National Working Committee of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, hereby announces the presentation of the Certificate of Return to Dr Asuerinme Ighodalo, the elected candidate of our party for the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

Read Also: Obi cautions Tinubu against blaming BDCs for naira’s free fall

“The Certificate Presentation ceremony is scheduled as follows: Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024; Venue: National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall, Wadata Plaza, PDP National Secretariat, Abuja; Time: 12 noon.

“The national leadership of the PDP commends all leaders, critical stakeholders, and members of our party in Edo State for the peaceful and successful conduct of our governorship primary election in the state.

“The NWC charges all members to be guided by the above-stated date and time and continue to work together to ensure victory for our party and candidate in the forthcoming election.”

The PDP’s official stance on Mr. Shaibu’s candidacy or any potential reconciliation efforts remains unclear.

The potential impact of this internal conflict on the party’s campaign and unity is yet to be seen.

Whether legal challenges will arise from the parallel primary conducted by a faction within the party is unknown.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now