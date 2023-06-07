2 killed, 5 injured at US college graduation shooting

Two students were confirmed killed and five others injured when a gunman opened fire at the venue of a high school graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia, USA, on Tuesday evening, the Richmond Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards, told reporters at a press conference.

Edwards said the gunmen opened fire at hundreds of people at the venue of the ceremony at Richmond’s Monroe Park, hurting many people as they tried to escape the gunfire, including a 9-year-old girl who was hit by a car.

“Killed were an 18-year-old student who graduated Tuesday and a 36-year-old man who had attended the ceremony at a theater near the park,” the police chief said.

“Besides the two killed, five others, a 14-year-old boy and four men ranging in age from 31 to 58, suffered gunshot wounds. Four of those injured had non-life-threatening injuries.

Read also: Another mass shooting at Louisville, Kentucky claims two lives, six injured

“The 9-year-old struck by a car was being treated at a hospital Tuesday night with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Three off-duty officers were working security at the ceremony and heard gunshots outside just before 5:15 p.m.

“They radioed a call of shots fired and other officers who were working traffic duty responded, the interim police chief said at an earlier news conference.

“The suspect fled the scene but was stopped and detained by VCU police.

“A 19-year-old who investigators think may have known one of the victims and had four handguns, was held Tuesday night and police will recommend two counts of second-degree murder against him,” Edwards said.

A Richmond Public Schools official, Matthew Stanley, said the shooting happened at Monroe Park after Huguenot High School’s ceremony in the Altria Theater.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now