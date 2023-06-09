International
Burkina Faso govt places $300,000 bounty on top jihadist commanders
The Burkina Faso military government has placed a $300,000 bounty for information leading to the “capture or death” of some top commanders of the jihadists terrorist organisation, Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM), which is linked to the Al-Qaeda.
The top ranking terrorist leaders on the list include Sidibe Dramane, 45, alias Hamza, and Diallo Moussa, 40, alias Abou Ganiou, who each carry a bounty of 180 million CFA francs.
The junta’s security services made the offer of Thursday with published mugshots of 20 “actively sought terrorists,” offering a bounty for each of them.
The publication describes Dramane as a reputed associate of Amadou Koufa, a Malian who is a leader of the GSIM.
Other prominent jihadists on the list are Dicko Hamadoun, alias Suu-ka Malde, and Bolly Oumarou, alias Oumi, who each carry a reward of 175 million CFA francs.
It added that all of those on the newly-published wanted list were born in Burkina, mainly in the north of the country, except for Sita Housseini, who is a 33-year-old native of Niger.
