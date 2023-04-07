Anambra govt empowers female beggar ‘constituting nuisance’ in Asaba

The Anambra State Government has warned a woman, Ogochukwu Nwabude, repatriated from the streets of Delta State to stop begging, or face the law.

The Anambra State Commissoner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, gave the warning in a statement issued by his media aide, Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, on Friday.

According to the statement, Nwabude, 32, hails from Nnewi, a town in the state, and is a mother of one.

She was sent back to Anambra after being caught begging in Asaba, Delta State capital.

The Delta State Government said she was constituting nuisance for begging at the Interbua Roundabout, Asaba.

Nwabude was at the Anambra State Women and Social Welfare Ministry, and was empowered by the Commissioner, and asked never to go back to her old ways.

The statement read: “Nwabude was sent back to Anambra by Delta State Government for constituting nuisance by begging in the said state.

“Obinabo, who did not spare the repatriated beggar frowned at the act, but encouraged her to be an agent of change by engaging in a trade in order to fend for herself and her child.

“She went further to empower her with a little token to help her start up a business of her choice but warned that if caught again, she will be taken to court and face the law.

“She promised not to engage in alms begging, and pledged to make good use of the empowerment.

“She was later handed over to the Uruagu women leader in Nnewi, who was mandated to monitor her progress and report back to the ministry.”

