Officer killed as gunmen open fire at Rivers police checkpoint

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one of its operatives, on Friday morning, by suspected gunmen in the state.

The deceased officer was said to be on duty at a checkpoint along Marine Base in Port Harcourt, the state capital, when the incident occurred.

It was gathered that the gunmen, who were in a Salon car driving past the checkpoint, opened fire on Policemen on duty, but the bullet touched one of the Policemen.

Afterwards, the gunmen sped off, while people ran in different directions for safety.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, noting that the operatives are in search of the gunmen.

She also disclosed that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP. Okon Effiong, had ordered for the gunmen to be arrested immediately.

Iringe-Koko said: “Yes, the command is aware and we have launched a search for the daredevil hoodlums to be apprehended and made to face the law.

“All tactical units and police divisions have also been alerted to be on the lookout. Calm has returned to Marine Base.”

