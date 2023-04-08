Properties worth millions of Naira destroyed as fire razes homes, shops in Ilorin

Fire has gutted a paints shop, razing two bordering residential buildings in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The fire incident also destroyed five other shops, and properties worth millions of Naira.

The spokesman for the State’s Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, who confirmed the incident on Saturday noted that the fire was extinguished and prevented from spreading to other shops.

Adekunle stated: “A paints shop suddenly caught fire and destroyed two residential buildings built beside it; a storey building and a bungalow.

“Aside the two residential buildings destroyed by the ravaging fire, five other shops in the vicinity were also affected.

“Firemen were able to extinguish the fire and prevented it from spreading to more buildings.

“The fire was intensified by the flammable nature of paints and would have been contained earlier if onlookers and sympathisers had alerted the Fire Service early enough.”

