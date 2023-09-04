News
Anambra govt dismisses two revenue agents for misconduct
The Anambra State government has dismissed two revenue agents for alleged misconduct during official duty.
The Chairman of Anambra Internal Revenue Service (AIRS), Mr. Gregory Ezeilo, disclosed this at a news conference on Monday in Awka.
Some revenue agents were seen in a video on social media molesting a motorist in Onitsha last week.
Ezeilo, who condemned the incident, apologised to the people of the state over the agents’ misconduct.
He added that the behavior was at variance with the principles of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration.
He said the dismissal of the agents would serve as a deterrent to other personnel in the future.
READ ALSO: Police arrests landlady for pouring hot water on tenant in Anambra
Ezeilo revealed that a team had been created to monitor the operations of revenue collection agents in the state.
The chairman said: “They went out of their way to pull the driver out of the vehicle and rough-handled them.
“Those directly involved have been identified and are hereby dismissed; this will serve as an example for others to behave well.
“We will continue to train and retrain operatives until we find those suitable for this job.
“Tax or revenue collection is a due process matter, which includes assessment, notice and payment.”
