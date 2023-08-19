Police arrests landlady for pouring hot water on tenant in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra have arrested a landlady identified Amaka Okonkwo for allegedly pouring hot water on her tenant in the state.

Residents told journalists on Saturday the landlady poured hot water mixed with pepper on the tenant, Imabong William, on Thursday for refusing to park out of the apartment located in Ukwu community, Njidoka local government area of the state.

Okonkwo had earlier ejected the tenant for refusing to pay the new rent imposed on tenants in the building.

She was arrested after neighbours reported her action at a police station in the area.

The state’s Commissioner for Women’s Affairs, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, visited the victim in the hospital on Saturday and vowed that the state government would prosecute the landlady for her action.

She said the government would not tolerate any form of assault in the state and urged residents to report crimes and grievances through the appropriate channels for quick intervention.

