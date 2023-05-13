Police arrests woman for maltreating five-year-old maid in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra have arrested a 25-year-old woman, Chinyere Ifesinachi, for allegedly inflicting injuries on her five-year-old housemaid in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, told journalists in Awka on Saturday that the woman was arrested following a tip-off by neighbours in the Nnewi area of the state.

Obinabo said the woman, a native of Alor in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state, beat the girl to a pulp with a cane and pestle for throwing her child to the ground.

The case, according to her, had been transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID) for possible prosecution.

“Immediately the incident was brought to my attention, I sent our response teams and some Non-Governmental Organisations in the company of the police to arrest the perpetrator.

“The little girl was taken to the hospital where she is still undergoing medical examinations and treatments to ascertain the extent of her injuries. She is safe now and will not be returning to her guardian’s house again.

“We appreciate those who reported the case and the police command for making sure that such cases are handled professionally and in record time,” the commissioner said.

Ifesinachi, who pleaded for mercy, confessed that she flogged and inflicted injuries on the girl.

She blamed the devil for her actions.

