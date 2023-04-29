Police in Anambra accuse whistleblower who exposed extrajudicial killings of stealing N47m

The Anambra State Police Command has accused a whistleblower who exposed extrajudicial killings and organ harvesting going on in the Command, of allegedly stealing the sum of N47 million from a suspect’s account.

The whistleblower, Nnamdi Daniel Emeh, who was a member of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the state Command, had, in January, stunned the nation with revelations of alleged atrocities committed by officers of the Command ranging from extra-judicial killings, organ harvesting and high level corruption.

At the time of the revelations, Emeh was attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, as a consultant in the IT Department of the State Command.

Shortly after the mind boggling allegations, the State Police declared Emeh wanted for impersonation, unlawful possession of firearms, money laundering, defamation of character, fraud and impersonation.

He was subsequently arrested in Benin Republic by the Interpol, where he was said to have fled to.

However, the police has added another charge of stealing to the litany of accusations against the whistleblower after the State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, accused him of stealing from a suspect.

Echeng who made the allegations in Awka on Friday during a press briefing, disclosed that Emeh who is currently in police custody, had allegedly hacked into a suspect’s account to steal the said sum.

“Recall the command on February 20, 2023, declared one Emeh Nnamdi Daniel, 26 years old, wanted, a youth corps member serving in the police command, on allegations of unlawful possession of firearms, money laundering, defamation of character, fraud and impersonation,” the CP said.

“We also want to use this opportunity to let you know the suspect is in custody.

“The suspect, Nnamdi Emeh, fled the country to Benin Republic before he was arrested by Interpol operatives.

“Nnamdi also hacked into one of Mr Chibuike Martins Ekwueme’s accounts and fraudulently transferred a total sum of N47m to 14 different accounts owned by him Nnamdi E. The case is before the Federal High Court,” Echeng added.

