Metro
Police in Anambra accuse whistleblower who exposed extrajudicial killings of stealing N47m
The Anambra State Police Command has accused a whistleblower who exposed extrajudicial killings and organ harvesting going on in the Command, of allegedly stealing the sum of N47 million from a suspect’s account.
The whistleblower, Nnamdi Daniel Emeh, who was a member of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the state Command, had, in January, stunned the nation with revelations of alleged atrocities committed by officers of the Command ranging from extra-judicial killings, organ harvesting and high level corruption.
At the time of the revelations, Emeh was attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, as a consultant in the IT Department of the State Command.
Shortly after the mind boggling allegations, the State Police declared Emeh wanted for impersonation, unlawful possession of firearms, money laundering, defamation of character, fraud and impersonation.
He was subsequently arrested in Benin Republic by the Interpol, where he was said to have fled to.
However, the police has added another charge of stealing to the litany of accusations against the whistleblower after the State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, accused him of stealing from a suspect.
Read Also:Three feared dead as gunmen attack another Anambra police station
Echeng who made the allegations in Awka on Friday during a press briefing, disclosed that Emeh who is currently in police custody, had allegedly hacked into a suspect’s account to steal the said sum.
“Recall the command on February 20, 2023, declared one Emeh Nnamdi Daniel, 26 years old, wanted, a youth corps member serving in the police command, on allegations of unlawful possession of firearms, money laundering, defamation of character, fraud and impersonation,” the CP said.
“We also want to use this opportunity to let you know the suspect is in custody.
“The suspect, Nnamdi Emeh, fled the country to Benin Republic before he was arrested by Interpol operatives.
“Nnamdi also hacked into one of Mr Chibuike Martins Ekwueme’s accounts and fraudulently transferred a total sum of N47m to 14 different accounts owned by him Nnamdi E. The case is before the Federal High Court,” Echeng added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...