Police intercepts 4 AK-47 rifles from criminals in Kano

Police operatives in Kano have intercepted four AK-47 rifles from criminals in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the firearms were recovered by a Safer Highway Patrol team during a stop and search operation at Kwanar Garko in Garko Local Government Area of the state on April 25.

He said: “During the operation along Kano-Bauchi road, the vigilant policemen sighted a Lite-Hiace bus trying to change direction with one of its occupants coming down holding a suspicious item.

“This action attracted swift response by the team forcing the occupant to drop the item, zoomed off, and escaped from the scene.”

He added four AK-47 rifles were discovered by the operatives during a search of the sack.

“Effort has been intensified by combined security forces to arrest the fleeing suspects,” Kiyawa added.

