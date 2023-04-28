Metro
Police intercepts 4 AK-47 rifles from criminals in Kano
Police operatives in Kano have intercepted four AK-47 rifles from criminals in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the firearms were recovered by a Safer Highway Patrol team during a stop and search operation at Kwanar Garko in Garko Local Government Area of the state on April 25.
He said: “During the operation along Kano-Bauchi road, the vigilant policemen sighted a Lite-Hiace bus trying to change direction with one of its occupants coming down holding a suspicious item.
READ ALSO: Kano police arrests 20-yr-old man for strangling pregnant girlfriend
“This action attracted swift response by the team forcing the occupant to drop the item, zoomed off, and escaped from the scene.”
He added four AK-47 rifles were discovered by the operatives during a search of the sack.
“Effort has been intensified by combined security forces to arrest the fleeing suspects,” Kiyawa added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...